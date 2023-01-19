The Modi Question: YouTube Removes BBC Series on PM, Says Report; MEA Slams ‘Propaganda Piece'

Youtube has pulled down BBC’s two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Ministry of External Affairs termed ‘India: The Modi Question’ a “propaganda piece" designed to push a “discredited narrative" on Thursday.

The Google-owned online video streaming service removed the series on Wednesday, according to Scroll.in.

According to the description on the BBC website, India: The Modi Question is “A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead."

The series is produced by Richard Cookson and its executive producer is Mike Radford.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the series has not been aired in India and termed it as “a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible."

“It makes us wonder about purpose of this exercise and agenda behind it," he added.

Meanwhile, the series has received flak in the UK with House of Lords Member Lord Rami Ranger condemning the British broadcaster.

In a tweet, Rami condemned BBC’s biased reporting and said, “@BBC You have caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians; It insults a democratically elected @PMOIndia Indian Police & the Indian judiciary. We condemn the riots and loss of life & also condemn your biased reporting."

Calling the programme against Modi “ill thought-out”, he also said it was an insult to the “largest democracy” of the world.

Several Twitter users who also raised complaints regarding the docu-series suggested the BBC should make a series on the 1943 Bengal famine, which led to 3 million deaths due to malnutrition under then-British prime minister Winston Churchill.

One user suggested that BBC should start ‘UK: The Churchill Question’ while another asked the broadcaster to focus on UK.

