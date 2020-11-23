The More You Talk About Sexuality, The More Normalised It Gets: Bani J

Mumbai: Video jockey and actor Bani J believes showcasing more stories about the sexuality of people onscreen can play an important role in normalising the discussion around one’s orientation, a subject that is still taboo in Indian society. The actor, who plays Umang Singh, a bisexual gym trainer in Amazon Prime Video Indian original “Four More Shots Please!”, said the role was a refreshing change as it was written with sensitivity.

“Talking about sexuality, the more you see and talk about it, the more normalised it gets. In India till date being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender or other labels, people get scared and have nothing to say about it. “When we hate something, it comes from lack of understanding, which comes from lack of awareness. So more stories like these are told or discussed and that too by people who do not get mocked easily,” Bani told .

