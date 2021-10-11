The Name Has Changed, This Nandigram is Now 'Mamatamoyee Nagar'

There was a place called ‘Nandigram’. Now, it is ‘Mamtamoyee Nagar’. But this is not the Nandigram of East Midnapore. This Nandigram is in the Alipurduar district, West Bengal.

This place was a part of the Patotala area of Shamuktala that was settled two decades ago. From the beginning itself, land grabbing was a big problem there. And the residents of the area were deprived of water and electricity for a long time. But when there was a land movement in Nandigram, the residents started calling their area also a Nandigram after seeing the encouragement at the original namesake. That name also got a place in the registry.

After so many years of struggle, the electricity reached the area on Saturday, October 9.

The residents of Nandigram named their place ‘Mamatamoyee Nagar’ as a gesture of gratitude. Local Gram Panchayat member Shibani Debnath said, “After a long wait, electricity reached the village for the first time on this day. After that, the locals want to name the village Mamatamoyee Nagar.”

Also Read: Five Army Personnel Killed in Gunfight with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Trinamool district chairman Mridul Goswami has also said the same thing. Bhola Biswas, Vice-President of the Shamuktala region, said, “In fact, Nandigram is associated with a man who betrayed the party. So the locals wanted to get rid of that name.”

But is the name Nandigram associated with only one person? Mamata Banerjee herself was the leader of this movement. Trinamool district president Prakashchik Baraik said, “That is why the people want the name of the village in the name of the chief minister."

After a long wait of 20 years, the village has got a power supply and it has taken place just ahead of the State’s biggest festival, Durga Puja. The power connection in the village will give a boost to the economy in the area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.