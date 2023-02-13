The Next ‘BEST’ Thing: Mumbai Gets India’s 1st Electric AC Double-Decker Bus | Comfort to Safety, Details Here​

The iconic double-decker bus of Mumbai just got swankier. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday inducted India’s first electric air-conditioned double-decker bus in its fleet. By the end of March, Mumbai is likely to have 20 electric AC double-decker buses plying on roads.

The BEST has placed an order for 200 such buses with a manufacturer, SWITCH. The start-up built the first British-made pure electric buses for London roads.

“Fulfilling the vision of green and clean mobility of PM Shri Narendra Modi, procurement of these buses is done under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). With an attempt to make public transport in Mumbai at par with global standards, these electro double-decker AC buses will provide world-class travel experience to Mumbaiites,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.

The SWITCH EiV 22 also boasts of latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best in class comfort features for passengers.

“It’s fitted with tracking device, CCTV camera and a panic button for women safety. These buses will accept payment through digital mode with ‘Tap In Tap Out’ facility. There are two entrances. The upper deck has two staircases and the fare will be general AC bus fare. The sitting capacity is 65 and a total of 90-95 passengers can travel,” said Chandra.

With a single charge, these electric AC buses will have a range of up to 250 km for intra-city application. It takes an hour-and-a-half to fully charge. These unique buses will ply on traditional routes where commuter traffic is high such as south Mumbai, Andheri and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The BEST service in Mumbai has a ridership of 35 lakh, and it aims to convert its entire fleet of 10,000 buses to electric by 2026.

