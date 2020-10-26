'The Number is So Large': MP Minister Says Many Congress MLAs in Touch With BJP, Just Waiting to Switch

A day after Damoh MLA Rahul Lodhi, who formerly belonged to the Congress Party, switched over to BJP, a Madhya Pradesh Minister said on Monday there were many more Congress MLAs "waiting in the queue" to join the Saffron Party.

Mohan Yadav, Minister for Higher Education in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, said that besides those in Ujjain, there were several MLAs in touch with the BJP, and would act in the same direction when the right time came. In fact, Yadav claimed, the number was so large that it was not proper to reveal it.

The Minister said the Opposition party was failing to handle its own MLAs, who were losing faith. People now have greater faith in the BJP, he said.

Commenting on MPCC chief Kamal Nath accusing BJP of engaging in horse trading, Yadav said Congress was levelling baseless allegations against BJP.

He said BJP did not believe in horse trading, adding that one needed a "big heart" to shun their membership to the assembly. With the departure of the Damoh MLA, the assembly now has 107 BJP MLAs, 87 from the Congress party and 29 vacant seats.

Replying to the horse-trading allegations, Chouhan said - "Have Congress leaders no shame left? They are calling years of their friends saleable. Is no one dependable in Congress now?" He said the party should introspect instead of abusing others.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh had said in a tweet that another MLA had sold out to Mama’s (Shivraj Singh) black money.

The MPCC President on Monday had also accused BJP of being on a mission to buy out Congress MLAs, fearing loosing in the bypolls.