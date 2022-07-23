The Ollywood Links of Arpita Mukherjee, Close Aide of Arrested WB Minister Partha Chatterjee

Actress Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee from whose house Rs 20 crore was seized on Friday, has acted in at least six Odia films.

Bengali film and TV actress Arpita debuted in the Odia film industry in the year 2008 with the film ‘Bande Utkala Janani’. Arpita bagged another lead role in ‘Prem Rogi’ in 2009. The film was by Ashok Pati. She acted in Tora Mora Jodi Sundar in 2010, Kemiti A Bandhan in 2011 and Mu Kana Ete Kharap and Raju Awara in 2012. She has acted with known Odia flim actors .

The ED was investigating the money laundering aspect of the recruitment scam, where transactions worth crores of rupees were allegedly made for the appointment of teachers recruited through the SSC. West Bengal Commerce and Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam.

Inputs from News18 Odia Desk.

