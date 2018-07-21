The Point of Trust Vote Debate: A Day After, Rahul Gandhi Explains



The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament..



PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative.



We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2018

A day after his fiery speech during the no-confidence motion debate in the Parliament, in which he attacked the Modi government’s “failures” over the last four years, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again targeted the PM for advancing his narrative using "hate, fear and anger".Rahul said he will counter PM Modi’s narrative of fear with “love and compassion”. The Congress chief said that is the only way to build a nation.“The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament…PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation,” Rahul tweeted on Saturday.Rahul, in the Lok Sabha on Friday, frontally attacked the Prime Minister on a variety of issues — from the latter’s patronage of top industrial houses at the cost of small businessmen, farmers and workers, to questioning the price of the Rafale fighter jets, to the fact that though “some Indian is being murdered, beaten up or oppressed, the Prime Minister does not say a word”.Towards the end of his speech, Gandhi said, “You all must think that I have a lot of hatred in my heart against the Prime Minister, but actually that is not the case. In fact, Modi Ji, the BJP and the RSS taught me the meaning of being a member of the Congress party. They have taught me the meaning of being Indian. They have taught me the meaning of being a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Shiva. Being an Indian and being a Congressman means no matter what falsehood someone speaks against you, you do not harbour ill-will against them. For this, I thank you,” Gandhi said.Rahul Gandhi then left the opposition benches to walk across the aisle. There, he walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him.