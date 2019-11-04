This week’s quiz:

In La La Land, what is the film that Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) go to on their first date, following which they visit the same observatory featured in the film?

<a href="https://news18.survey.fm/the-really-tough-movie-quiz-november-1" rel="nofollow">View Survey</a>

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.