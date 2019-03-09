LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Right Stand: Can India Unite To Find Common Ground For Ram Mandir Solution?

The Supreme Court's order today for official mediation arose out a feeling that the past had to be put behind. Notice the shift from calling it a property dispute in the Allahabad High Court order to one about heart and healing.

Anand Narasimhan | News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2019, 12:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Right Stand: Can India Unite To Find Common Ground For Ram Mandir Solution?
The Supreme Court's order today for official mediation arose out a feeling that the past had to be put behind. Notice the shift from calling it a property dispute in the Allahabad High Court order to one about heart and healing.
Loading...
The Supreme Court's order today for official mediation arose out a feeling that the past had to be put behind. Notice the shift from calling it a property dispute in the Allahabad High Court order to one about heart and healing. With prestige issue having taken over from genuine feelings on the ground, the court said mediation had to be given a chance now. Tonight on The Right Stand, Anand Narasimhan
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram