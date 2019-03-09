English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Right Stand: Can India Unite To Find Common Ground For Ram Mandir Solution?
The Supreme Court's order today for official mediation arose out a feeling that the past had to be put behind. Notice the shift from calling it a property dispute in the Allahabad High Court order to one about heart and healing.
The Supreme Court's order today for official mediation arose out a feeling that the past had to be put behind. Notice the shift from calling it a property dispute in the Allahabad High Court order to one about heart and healing. With prestige issue having taken over from genuine feelings on the ground, the court said mediation had to be given a chance now. Tonight on The Right Stand, Anand Narasimhan
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
