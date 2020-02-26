The Right Stand with Anand Narasimhan

National Capital on edge, politics on overdrive. Rioters, Cops, Netas – Is anyone above blame? SC raps cops & protesters, but delays Shaheen order. Will the blockade fuel the divide? Anand Narasimhan with the biggest stories of the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.