The Secret Special Frontier Force with Several Aliases Active in Ladakh | In Graphics

The Special Frontier Force (SFF), a secret special force created in the aftermath of the Sino-India war of 1962, was instrumental in capturing Reqin and strategic heights north of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh amid tensions with China at the LAC, according to reports. The force was created to undertake covert operations to keep a check on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) after the war.

It comprises of Tibetan and Gorkha recruits, and also goes by the aliases Establishment 22 and Vikas battalions. It earned the moniker of Establishment 22 or simply '22' because its first Major General, Sujan Singh Uban, had commanded the 22 Mountain Regiment during World War II.

Although not a part of the Indian Army, the SFF has, over the years, participated in several missions such as the 1971 war, Operation Blue Star, Kargil war and several counter-insurgency operations. Headquartered in Uttarakhand's Chakrata, not much is known about the 5,000 commando-strong covert force's activities.