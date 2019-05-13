English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Soldier Who Continues to Guard India's Eastern Borders 'Indefinitely' Was Born Today in 1941
Depicting Baba Harbhajan Singh’s real life, Bhuvan Bam has documented a short film named ‘Plus Minus’ in 2018.
Photo of the temple constructed in the late jawan's memory.
Loading...
While mortals can be consigned to flames, the same can't be said about immortals. The story of Baba Harbhajan Singh seems to fall in the second category.
As tangible as his death in 1968 on duty in Sikkim, equally intangible is his continued "presence" — deployed on duty at the Nathula border between India and China in East Sikkim.
Captain Harbhajan Singh, born ‘today’ in 1941 in Punjab, died at the age of 27 at Nathula.
Titled ‘Baba’ by both the Indian and Chinese armies who diligently worship him, Singh, continues to relentlessly serve the nation, before and after death. On a lot of occasions, soldiers seemed to have witnessed Baba visiting military camps and his post.
The Baba is also said to issue warnings to soldiers of any attack at least three days in advance. It is believed that he’s still guarding the international borders of the two countries.
Many say the Army is on "high alert" when the Baba is on leave. Even during customary flag meetings between the Indian and Chinese armies, the latter sets aside a chair for him.
It might not be logically acceptable by everyone, but the soldiers, who have "sensed his presence", claimed to have found crumpled bedsheet and muddy shoes in his assigned room in the morning.
Singh's room is cleaned every morning and every month, he draws a major’s salary. He’s still allotted two months' leave annually when a team of soldiers 'accompany him' to his hometown.
A berth in the train is reserved in his name and is left empty for the entire journey. Every year, on 11 September, his belongings are sent back to his hometown by the train that departs from New Jalpaiguri station, West Bengal.
Considering him to be the ‘Hero of Nathula’, a temple has been dedicated in his name, which today has three rooms, the Baba’s office, a store room and living room. In the living room, every item of his need has been neatly kept. It has his bed, shoes, slippers, water bottle, ironed uniform, an umbrella and basically everything that he could possibly need.
A short film, titled 'Plus Minus' documenting Singh’s life was made by Bhuvan Bam in 2018.
At times, the lines between mysticism and reality are blurred and the Baba's 'presence' along the eastern borders hold true to many.
As tangible as his death in 1968 on duty in Sikkim, equally intangible is his continued "presence" — deployed on duty at the Nathula border between India and China in East Sikkim.
Captain Harbhajan Singh, born ‘today’ in 1941 in Punjab, died at the age of 27 at Nathula.
Titled ‘Baba’ by both the Indian and Chinese armies who diligently worship him, Singh, continues to relentlessly serve the nation, before and after death. On a lot of occasions, soldiers seemed to have witnessed Baba visiting military camps and his post.
The Baba is also said to issue warnings to soldiers of any attack at least three days in advance. It is believed that he’s still guarding the international borders of the two countries.
Many say the Army is on "high alert" when the Baba is on leave. Even during customary flag meetings between the Indian and Chinese armies, the latter sets aside a chair for him.
It might not be logically acceptable by everyone, but the soldiers, who have "sensed his presence", claimed to have found crumpled bedsheet and muddy shoes in his assigned room in the morning.
Singh's room is cleaned every morning and every month, he draws a major’s salary. He’s still allotted two months' leave annually when a team of soldiers 'accompany him' to his hometown.
A berth in the train is reserved in his name and is left empty for the entire journey. Every year, on 11 September, his belongings are sent back to his hometown by the train that departs from New Jalpaiguri station, West Bengal.
Considering him to be the ‘Hero of Nathula’, a temple has been dedicated in his name, which today has three rooms, the Baba’s office, a store room and living room. In the living room, every item of his need has been neatly kept. It has his bed, shoes, slippers, water bottle, ironed uniform, an umbrella and basically everything that he could possibly need.
A short film, titled 'Plus Minus' documenting Singh’s life was made by Bhuvan Bam in 2018.
At times, the lines between mysticism and reality are blurred and the Baba's 'presence' along the eastern borders hold true to many.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
- Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale on May 15: Best Smartphone Deals to Look Out For
- 'RCB Girl' Opens up About the 'Abuse, Trauma and Mental Torture' after She Went 'Viral'
- IPL 2019 Final | Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira
- Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results