The Story Tina Dabi, Who Topped UPSC Exam In First Attempt

Twenty-seven-year-old Tina Dabi now works as a Joint Secretary in the Government of Rajasthan. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College and topped the 2015 Civil Services exam in her first attempt. She was 22 back then.

In an interview in 2015, Dabi said that she wanted to be a role model for girls who want to clear the UPSC exam in their first attempt. “I did expect I would make it to the list because my exams went well, but number 1 - that’s something that I would call the stuff of dreams," she said.

Tina’s parents, both from the Engineering Services background, were posted in Bhopal. Their daugter, though, was born in Bhopal. She studied there till Class VII before shifting to Delhi in 2005 with her family. Tina has been a topper right from the beginning. In class 12, she scored 100 per cent in political science and history of ICSE board exams from Convent of Jesus and Mary. Following this, Tina did her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College, topped the college and earned the title of ‘Student of the Year’, a reflection of how brilliant a student she was.

Tina started preparing for UPSC exam after completing her graduation. For the preparations, Tina used to revise every topic at least thrice, she says, adding she’d read the newspaper regularly. Due to her keen interest in political science, she chose it as her optional subject in graduation. Tina believes that her mother supported her a lot in her preparation for UPSE exams. Himali, her mother, took retirement from her job so that Tina could study without any problem. And that’s the reason her daughter gives her all the credit.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) around the nation in three stages to select the candidates for Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

