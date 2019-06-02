The Tippling Point| From Mexico to Guatemala, Café No Sé's 'Ilegal' Mezcal Has Won Hearts Everywhere

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
The Tippling Point| From Mexico to Guatemala, Café No Sé's 'Ilegal' Mezcal Has Won Hearts Everywhere
The signature 'Ilegal' mezcal was brought to Antigua by John Rexer, who kept the name as so, in tribute to the old days when he had to transport the drink through unconventional modes.
Many view mezcal as the poor cousin of tequila. But at Café No Sé, the story is different.
Loading...
Spotless walls. Chandelier. Cozy furniture. Rich interior that oozes luxury. Music blaring from speakers. You only have to close your eyes to see what makes a modern bar, plush and stylish. But, as most people know, homeliness is made of something that’s altogether different.
A visit to Guatemala's Antigua is incomplete without a visit to Café No Sé, one of the most unique night-time hangouts in the world. You might find the entrance too downbeat, almost like a gateway to a village shack. Once enter the dimly-lit hall, your eyes needs time to readjust. The bar is crowded with people from all over the world.
The Latin American country of cloud forests and beautiful lakes, Guatemala is famous for its fragrant cups of coffee. A little away from the city lies Antigua, a doorway to a time we thought we had left behind long ago. With a population of 41 thousand people, the town is a UNESCO Heritage site. The colonial-era mansions and churches vie for your attention along with three volcanoes that challenge the trekker in you.
Take a stroll along the jacaranda-lined plazas, browse through the curios at the craft markets and finally when you are all done up, vamoose into one of the cafes, to spend a long lazy evening, sipping your espresso. Or if you are up for a night of abandon-less fun, try Café No Sé.
Live music welcomes you the moment you pop your head into the dingy bar, with a demure and humble entrance that needs sharp eyes to pick it from the street outside.
Forget those gleaming bars elsewhere. Café No Sé is all about candlelights and warm smiles. Greet the warm and friendly strangers as you head to the counter for a heady mix of cocktail. Sipping the mix, you eyes rove around for another drink. You have already heard the story that this is the best hangout for mezcal outside its home, Mexico. But, where is the poison? There it is. Your eyes finally ferret out the shape of a refrigerator door at one corner in the dim light.
The door opens with a creak. Ready to take the red pill? The rabbit hole takes you into a version of Alice's Wonderland -the mezcal shot bar where, the most famous brand of mezcal - Ilegal - is served in shot glasses.
Many view mezcal as the poor cousin of tequila. But at Café No Sé, the story is different. Hear it out:
It was after the fateful day on September 11, 2011, that John Rexer decided to leave New York for good. He came to Guatemala on a whim and tried his hands in running a bar. Mezcal was his USP. But initially it was difficult to import mezcal from Mexico legally, so he stuck to unconventional modes of transport.
But when the drinks he sourced it from local sellers in Mexico became a hit with his customers in Antigua, he decided to make the business legal. He built a new brand and gave the new drink the name, "ilegal". What a tribute to the days of struggle which brought this business about!
Today the "Ilegal" mezcal (produced in Oaxaca, Mexico) is available at Café No Sé in three varieties, of which the anejo (old) is well worth trying. Take a sip and look around - in the gleaming candlelights - to the strange decorations and the graffiti on the walls, one-liners that could make your day or perhaps a long evening.
Don't put it on the workings of mezcal, if you identify the man sitting near you as one of the celebrities you adore. This place is so famous that artists and readers frequent it all year round. If you have money, buy one of the regulars a couple of drinks, and watch the treasure trove of mystic stories open its lid.
Café No Sé also runs a bookstore adjacent to the bar. Books and bar! What a combination indeed!
A visit to Guatemala's Antigua is incomplete without a visit to Café No Sé, one of the most unique night-time hangouts in the world. You might find the entrance too downbeat, almost like a gateway to a village shack. Once enter the dimly-lit hall, your eyes needs time to readjust. The bar is crowded with people from all over the world.
The Latin American country of cloud forests and beautiful lakes, Guatemala is famous for its fragrant cups of coffee. A little away from the city lies Antigua, a doorway to a time we thought we had left behind long ago. With a population of 41 thousand people, the town is a UNESCO Heritage site. The colonial-era mansions and churches vie for your attention along with three volcanoes that challenge the trekker in you.
Take a stroll along the jacaranda-lined plazas, browse through the curios at the craft markets and finally when you are all done up, vamoose into one of the cafes, to spend a long lazy evening, sipping your espresso. Or if you are up for a night of abandon-less fun, try Café No Sé.
Live music welcomes you the moment you pop your head into the dingy bar, with a demure and humble entrance that needs sharp eyes to pick it from the street outside.
Forget those gleaming bars elsewhere. Café No Sé is all about candlelights and warm smiles. Greet the warm and friendly strangers as you head to the counter for a heady mix of cocktail. Sipping the mix, you eyes rove around for another drink. You have already heard the story that this is the best hangout for mezcal outside its home, Mexico. But, where is the poison? There it is. Your eyes finally ferret out the shape of a refrigerator door at one corner in the dim light.
The door opens with a creak. Ready to take the red pill? The rabbit hole takes you into a version of Alice's Wonderland -the mezcal shot bar where, the most famous brand of mezcal - Ilegal - is served in shot glasses.
Many view mezcal as the poor cousin of tequila. But at Café No Sé, the story is different. Hear it out:
It was after the fateful day on September 11, 2011, that John Rexer decided to leave New York for good. He came to Guatemala on a whim and tried his hands in running a bar. Mezcal was his USP. But initially it was difficult to import mezcal from Mexico legally, so he stuck to unconventional modes of transport.
But when the drinks he sourced it from local sellers in Mexico became a hit with his customers in Antigua, he decided to make the business legal. He built a new brand and gave the new drink the name, "ilegal". What a tribute to the days of struggle which brought this business about!
Today the "Ilegal" mezcal (produced in Oaxaca, Mexico) is available at Café No Sé in three varieties, of which the anejo (old) is well worth trying. Take a sip and look around - in the gleaming candlelights - to the strange decorations and the graffiti on the walls, one-liners that could make your day or perhaps a long evening.
Don't put it on the workings of mezcal, if you identify the man sitting near you as one of the celebrities you adore. This place is so famous that artists and readers frequent it all year round. If you have money, buy one of the regulars a couple of drinks, and watch the treasure trove of mystic stories open its lid.
Café No Sé also runs a bookstore adjacent to the bar. Books and bar! What a combination indeed!
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Looks Breathtaking in 3 Piece Oxblood Power Suit at GQ Best Dressed Awards
- Worst Champions League Final Ever: Twitter Tears into Tottenham vs Liverpool Quality
- Sonam Kapoor Jumps to Sister's Defence After Katrina Kaif Points Out Janhvi Kapoor's 'Very Short Shorts'
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results