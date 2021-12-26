The Versatile Velvet: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Take on the Velvet Season Like a Boss

Deepika Padukone set the red carpet on fire when she stepped out looking glamourous in a deep green velvet gown. The 83-actress and producer’s custom-made ensemble was designed by Gauri & Nainika, who expressed that they wanted to create something very classic and timeless for Deepika. And velvet was the obvious choice! December has always been a month of celebration, be it weddings, festivities, or red-carpet season. Everyone loves to dress up and be super glamorous. “Velvet is an obvious choice as it is incredibly chic and luxurious and keeps you warm as well. Nothing like matching a velvet dress with a string of pearls or diamonds and some red lipstick,” add the designer duo Gauri & Nainika.

Celebrating Deepika’s style and giving the luxurious fabric a twist of their own, the designer duo wanted to create something very classic and timeless for Deepika. But at the same time, they wanted it to be extremely glamourous and sensual because that’s very much her style. “The plunging neckline and figure-hugging silhouette with the long train, all in a deep green velvet, was perfect for her tall and statuesque frame,” says Gauri & Nainika, adding, “We have always been inspired by old world glamour and there was no one better to carry it off than her. Shaleena [Nathani] was very keen on creating a super chic look for her and she styled it flawlessly with an old Hollywood hairdo, makeup, and a stunning necklace”

However, Deepika wasn’t the first one to give velvet the much-needed attention this December. Earlier this month, her husband and every stylist’s dream when it comes to experimentation Ranveer Singh’s donned a Gucci ochre velvet screen printed suit paired with a mustard velvet hat. Though we aren’t surprised with his avant-garde fashion choices, we love how he took velvet to another level.

Busting some myths about the chic fabric, the designer duo shared that some people think that velvet adds bulk to the body but that isn’t true. “It all depends on the cut and the design of the garment. There are many different kinds of velvet, and all have their own charm,” expresses Gauri & Nainika.

So, this festive season give your outfit the velvet touch and experiment away!

Here are some interesting looks in velvet you can opt for:

Suit Up!

Fatema Shaikh nails it in this deep violet and burnt orange printed velvet trench with tassels paired with a deep violet and burnt orange velvet cigarette pants. Designed by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia of label Nirmooha, the designer shares that velvet is a shiny and coziest option to flaunt this festive season. Sharing tips on how to style it this festive season, she says, “A shiny staple for the season, it won’t hurt to pair a velvet trench with a woollen crop top and a solid colour silk pants.”

Of fashion folklore

If you don’t want to opt for a full velvet dress, then this red crush maxi with velvet embroidered yoke is an ideal option for you. Designed by fashion designer Shruti Sancheti, the thread work on the velvet yoke is inspired by eastern European folk embroidery and is enhanced with fringes.

Wedding Delight

Treating velvet like royalty, renowned couture designer JJ Valaya’s recent collection Rumeli features an emerald green velvet blouse with puffed sleeves and embroidery. Paired with a printed chanderi sharara and tulle dupatta, the velvet blouse exudes royalty and makes for a perfect addition to your wedding and festive wardrobe

