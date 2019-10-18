Theatre Artist Sudipto Chatterjee Arrested in Kolkata After Student Alleges Rape

Kolkata: Sudipto Chatterjee, a renowned filmmaker and theatre artist was arrested here on Friday for allegedly raping an actor-student of his theatre group on multiple occasions since December last year, police said.

The matter surfaced on Wednesday night after the victim took to a social networking website to post her complaint about the alleged crime.

"The victim alleged that the accused raped her a number of times since last year on the pretext of teaching her various breathing techniques that helped in acting. We have arrested the filmmaker and launched a probe into the complaint," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station on Friday morning. The accused was first detained by the police and later, arrested from his Phoolbagan residence in the evening.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, the officer said.

Police sources said another female member of the theatre group lodged a complaint, accusing the filmmaker of raping her, on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.