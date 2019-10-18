Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Theatre Artist Sudipto Chatterjee Arrested in Kolkata After Student Alleges Rape

The matter surfaced on Wednesday night after the victim took to a social networking website to post her complaint about the alleged crime.

PTI

Updated:October 18, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Theatre Artist Sudipto Chatterjee Arrested in Kolkata After Student Alleges Rape
Representative image.

Kolkata: Sudipto Chatterjee, a renowned filmmaker and theatre artist was arrested here on Friday for allegedly raping an actor-student of his theatre group on multiple occasions since December last year, police said.

The matter surfaced on Wednesday night after the victim took to a social networking website to post her complaint about the alleged crime.

"The victim alleged that the accused raped her a number of times since last year on the pretext of teaching her various breathing techniques that helped in acting. We have arrested the filmmaker and launched a probe into the complaint," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Phoolbagan police station on Friday morning. The accused was first detained by the police and later, arrested from his Phoolbagan residence in the evening.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, the officer said.

Police sources said another female member of the theatre group lodged a complaint, accusing the filmmaker of raping her, on Friday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram