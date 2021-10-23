Theatres at Full Capacity? Dy CM Ajit Pawar Reserves Decision For Post Festival; Gives Nod to Diwali Pahat

On the occasion of the reopening of the movie theatres in Maharashtra at 50% capacity on Friday, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that a decision to allow theatres and auditoriums to function with 100% capacity might be taken post-Diwali.

Talking to the media, the deputy minister said that if Covid cases remain low after Diwali, then a decision to increase the operational capacity of these establishments could be taken.

“Covid positivity rate and death rate have gone down. The percentage of vaccinations has also increased. In Pune, over 11 million doses have been administered. Diwali is just a few days away. “On the demand by some people’s representatives we have decided to give permission to the Diwali Pahat programs this year,” said Ajit Pawar was quoted saying.

His statement comes in the wake of the reopening of movie theatres from Oct 22. As per reports, there is a strong demand from the theatre and film industry to allow 100% occupancy.

“Almost everything has reopened now. We will monitor this situation and study its impact on the Covid factors. There is a demand to allow theatres and auditoriums to function at 100% capacity. The chief minister has also assured us that if Covid cases do not increase post-Diwali, then this demand would be considered,” Pawar added.

Ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival Pawar also announced that ‘Diwali Pahat’ programs which are musical shows held at dawn would be allowed this year, Hindustan Times reported. Gardens would be allowed to be used for Diwali Pahat. Weekly markets in the rural areas, too, were allowed.

In addition, the Pune Municipal Corporation authorities have allowed band troupes to operate till further orders. Municipal commissioner, Vikram Kumar, issued an order on Friday, allowing the operation of bands with a condition that the performers should have received both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

A few days back, India breached the 100 cr vaccination mark. After conducting the weekly Covid review meeting of the Pune district, the deputy chief minister said India’s feat of achieving one billion vaccinations was the outcome of the efforts of the health care workers. “Maharashtra has achieved nearly 10 crore vaccinations, which is 10% of the national vaccination tally. Pune district’s tally of administering 1.17 crore doses is 12% of the state’s average,” he said.

