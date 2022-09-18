'Theatres in Every District Soon': J&K LG Sinha Inaugurates Multipurpose Cinema Halls in Pulwama, Shopian

For the first time since independence, Multipurpose Cinema Halls Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir were inaugurated on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today is a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir. Multipurpose Cinema Halls at Pulwama and Shopian will offer facilities ranging from movie screening, infotainment and skilling of youth, he added.

Establishment of Cinemas at District Headquarters has been undertaken by the Government’s Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration.

Cinema Halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi will be inaugurated soon.

The Lt Governor shared the government’s vision to establish similar Multipurpose Cinema Halls in every district of the UT under Mission Youth.

“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects culture, values and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, enables people to get a better understanding of each-other’s culture,” he said.

Asserting that J&K has a long association with the world of cinema, the Lt Governor said the new film policy and facilities created has once again made J&K the favourite shooting destination and brought back the golden era of film-making in the UT.

With the support of Mission Youth, District Administration, Jadooz Group and the society, I am confident the timeless creativity offered by Cinema will be appreciated across generations, he added.

Cinema has played a huge role in social change in our country; giving us role models, inspiring us to work for the society and for the nation, the Lt Governor further added.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to make the youth empowered, the Lt Governor said, the government is ensuring that the talented youth of J&K get the right platform and modern facilities for education and skill development.

The new cinema halls will generate employment for locals and also provide a vibrant space for training of youth and seminars.

