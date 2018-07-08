English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Theft at Chidambaram's Chennai House, Cash and Jewels Worth Over Rs 2 Lakh Stolen
A senior police official said Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
Chennai: Cash and jewels valued over Rs 2 lakh have been reported stolen from former finance minister P Chidambaram’s house in the city’s Nungambakkam area, police said on Sunday.
A senior police official told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.
The finger of suspicion pointed at some persons working in the residence of the Congress leader, who has police security for his house, the official added.
He said an FIR has been filed based on a complaint and that a probe was on.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
