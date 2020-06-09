Theft at Covid-19 Positive Family's House in Karnal Sends Cops in Tizzy, Hunt on for Thieves

Amid the coronavirus crisis, a theft case in Karnal has posed as a new challenge for Haryana Police after unidentified thieves last night broke into a house whose all ten family members were currently in quarantine after five of them tested positive for Covid-19.

The police has swift into action as now they have to trace the thieves not only to retrieve the stolen valuables such as cash, gold ornaments and TV set, but also to ascertain whether the thieves too have contracted the virus or not.

The incident came to fore when a relative of the family visited the house after the incident to get some clothes for the patients.

As per a complaint filed by the family, the thieves jumped over the backyard wall and decamped with gold and silver jewellery, Rs 2 lakh cash, a laptop and TV.

Neighbours, who are already terrified due to the spread of coronavirus, have said that the police and local administration failed in providing security to the house. “The house was sealed using wooden logs but no security guard was present in the absence of the family,” said a neighbour.

Speaking on the matter, SHO in-charge Anil Kumar said, “An FIR has been lodged and investigation is underway. We have advised residents to install CCTV camera and take precautionary measures for security.”

