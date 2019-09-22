Theft at Satyendar Jain's House in Delhi, AAP Minister Claims 'Anti-Social Elements' behind It

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday claimed that there was theft at his residence in Saraswati Vihar area.

Taking to twitter, Jain also shared a couple of pictures showing the ransacked premises.

"Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @Delhi Police," he tweeted.

Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @DelhiPolice . pic.twitter.com/1JBkaa25NL — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) September 22, 2019

A senior police official said a police team is currently at his residence and is investigating the matter.

Jain holds several portfolios in the Delhi government. At present, he is the Minister of Health, home, power, PWD, industries, urban development & flood and irrigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.