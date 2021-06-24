‘Then You Suffer’: Insensitive Comment by Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson Sparks Row

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine has landed in a controversy after she told a woman on live TV to “suffer” for not approaching the police about being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law.

The incident happened during a live phone-in programme held by a Malayalam news channel where the chairperson was responding to people’s grievances.

While listening to a complaint by a woman named Labina, who was trying to explain her plight, Josephine told her to “suffer” for not going to the police against her husband and mother-in-law who would beat her.

The incident has triggered widespread anger on social media and people are demanding Josephine’s removal as chairperson of the commission.

Reacting to the controversy, Josephine said: “There are some women who are not willing to listen despite us explaining things. We ask people to go to the police station and file complaints because we cannot reach everywhere.”

She added that if women file a complaint with the police, then their case would be much stronger. “We tell this to everyone. It is the same, even if it is common people,” she said.

