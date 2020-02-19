Take the pledge to vote

There Are No Favourites, Say SC-Appointed Mediators at Meeting With Shaheen Bagh Protesters

The mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to hold a dialogue with anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday read out the order of the court as they urged the protesters to listen to their point of view.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The mediators appointed by the Supreme Court to hold a dialogue with anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday read out the order of the court as they urged the protesters to listen to their point of view.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph on Monday appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to mediate with the demonstrators and persuade them to move the protest elsewhere. The court also suggested that the advocates seek help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.

Hundreds of people, especially women, have been camping at Shaheen Bagh here for over two months in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, blocking an arterial road due to which the city has been facing traffic congestion.

Before beginning the talks, Hegde read out the order of the Supreme Court.

“We hope to speak to everyone inside and keep everyone briefed. There are no favourites, we hope to resolve the matter inside with everyone's cooperation,” he said.

There was, however, some confusion at the site as the mediators requested the media to let them speak to protesters first but the women insisted that the conversation happen in the presence of the media.

