1-min read

There Cannot be a More Arrogant Person Than Rahul Gandhi, Says Pralhad Joshi

Joshi claimed leaders and chief ministers of Gandhi's own party have to wait for long hours to meet him and he doesn't even bother to listen to them.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

New Delhi: BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there cannot be a more "arrogant" person than the Gandhi scion who once tore down the ordinance brought by his own government and slammed the then PM Manmohan Singh.

The parliamentary affairs minister was speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting in the parliament here.

Earlier in the day, during a programme in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi attacked Modi saying, "Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge Gandhi's ideology. He is creating an atmosphere of hatred. The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse."

Joshi said, "There cannot be a bigger arrogant than Rahul Gandhi who tore down the ordinance brought by his own party's government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and condemned it."

Joshi was referring to the 2013 incident of Rahul Gandhi slamming the Congress-led UPA government for bringing an ordinance to nullify a Supreme Court order on disqualifying convicted MPs and MLAs.

He had termed the ordinance a "complete nonsense" that should be "torn and thrown out".

