There Cannot be a More Arrogant Person Than Rahul Gandhi, Says Pralhad Joshi
Joshi claimed leaders and chief ministers of Gandhi's own party have to wait for long hours to meet him and he doesn't even bother to listen to them.
File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
New Delhi: BJP leader Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there cannot be a more "arrogant" person than the Gandhi scion who once tore down the ordinance brought by his own government and slammed the then PM Manmohan Singh.
Joshi claimed leaders and chief ministers of Gandhi's own party have to wait for long hours to meet him and he doesn't even bother to listen to them.
The parliamentary affairs minister was speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting in the parliament here.
Earlier in the day, during a programme in his constituency Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi attacked Modi saying, "Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge Gandhi's ideology. He is creating an atmosphere of hatred. The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse."
Joshi said, "There cannot be a bigger arrogant than Rahul Gandhi who tore down the ordinance brought by his own party's government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and condemned it."
Joshi was referring to the 2013 incident of Rahul Gandhi slamming the Congress-led UPA government for bringing an ordinance to nullify a Supreme Court order on disqualifying convicted MPs and MLAs.
He had termed the ordinance a "complete nonsense" that should be "torn and thrown out".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JLR Launches New 2020 Range Rover Evoque in India at Rs 54.94 Lakh
- Cool New Emojis Are Coming to Your Phone And Are More Inclusive Than Ever Before
- Bala Devi Signs With Rangers, Becomes First Indian Woman Footballer to Play Professionally in the World
- Everything We Know So Far About the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- 'Not Cute Anymore': Video Capturing Koala Bear's Actual Voice is Freaking Twitter Out