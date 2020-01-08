Take the pledge to vote

'There Can't be Any Objection': Union Minister on Deepika Padukone's Visit to JNU During Protest

Deepika Padukone made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

PTI

Updated:January 8, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid calls for boycotting Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her visit to JNU, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said not only artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express his opinion and there cannot be any objection over it.

Padukone made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

"Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection," Javadekar said when asked about Padukone attending a protest in JNU.

Asked about the call by some BJP functionaries to boycott her upcoming movie, Javadekar said he had not read the remarks and sought to underscore the significance of his statement, saying he is stating so as a minister and regular BJP spokesperson.

