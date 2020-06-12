INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'There Can't be Guidelines Contrary to Centre': SC Raps Noida DM Over Institutional Quarantine Rule, Seek Reply from UP Govt

For Representation.(Image: Reuters)

For Representation.(Image: Reuters)

The Supreme Court's directions came after Suhas LY wrote an open letter to the residents informing them about dos and don'ts.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday criticized Noida district magistrate Suhas LY on his orders necessitating institutional quarantine instead of home quarantine. The court said that such situations can create chaos as it is contrary to the national guidelines.

"There can't be guidelines contrary to national guidelines. Such situations can create chaos," the apex court said, seeking explanation from UP government. It further asked the Noida DM to review his order and said that it may pass an order overruling the district orders and emphasising on following the national guidelines.

The case has now been posted for hearing on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court's directions came after Suhas LY wrote an open letter to the residents informing them about dos and don'ts. He also warned of the "challenge" lying ahead. He answered some frequently asked questions such as what to do if someone tests positive.


Share this:
Next Story