Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

There Should be Minimum Experience Criteria for Lawyers to Appear in SC: CJI

A Supreme Court bench expressed its view on fixing some experience criteria for lawyers to appear before the top court when SCBA raised the issue of difficulties being faced by advocates in getting the matters listed for urgent hearing.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
There Should be Minimum Experience Criteria for Lawyers to Appear in SC: CJI
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Chief Justice S A Bobde mooted an idea before the Bar on Thursday that there should be a minimum experience criteria for lawyers to appear before the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising the CJI and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant expressed its view on fixing some experience criteria for lawyers to appear before the top court when senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave raised the issue of difficulties being faced by advocates in getting the matters listed for urgent hearing.

"My lords, the Bar is facing problems in getting the matters listed for urgent hearing before the mentioning officer," Dave told the bench.

He said that at times lawyers are unable to persuade the mentioning officer about the "grave urgencies" of the matters which needed urgent hearing.

The CJI, who has been consistently saying that the mentioning of cases for urgent hearing should must be done before the mentioning officer and not before the first court, today said, "We do not want to start the day like this. The idea of urgency in the mind of Bar is different."

"We know that we have the power to restore the status quo ante (power to nullify the impact of orders of the court below) if required," the bench said, adding that a woman lawyer has been seeking an urgent hearing now of a petition which was filed in 2017.

Giving the illustration, the CJI said he has been telling the bar councils to fix minimum experience criteria for young lawyers for appearing in the Supreme Court.

"I straight away agree (to the suggestion) that there should be minimum 10 years of experience to stand in this court," the SCBA president told the bench.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram