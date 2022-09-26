There Should Be No Space for Fraud in AB-PMJAY: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday stressed on the use of technology to remove any scope of fraud in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

“There should be no space for fraud in the AB-PMJAY which aims for healthcare of the poorest from the society,” Mandaviya said. He was speaking on the closing day of the two-day Arogya Manthan 2022, celebrating completion of four years of AB-PMJAY, and one year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDHM) here.

“We need to use all available technology tools to remove even the smallest scope for any fraud,” he said. Veena George, Minister of Health, Kerala and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were also present.

Speaking on the occasion after awarding the top performing states, districts, integrators and health facilities, Mandaviya said the two days’ brainstorming session would contribute to giving additional boost for rethinking and improving PM-JAY and ABDM. “Even a small suggestion has the power for bringing big change,” he stated. Mandaviya urged states who are still to cover eligible beneficiaries, to accelerate their efforts to provide Ayushman Bharat cards to all. He also encouraged stakeholders to bring innovative solutions for integrating technology in digital health.

The Union health minister awarded the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar (Ayushman Excellence Awards) 2022 to felicitate the top performing state (Andhra Pradesh), top performing district (Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh), top performing government facility (District Hospital Dharwad, Karnataka), a ministry statement said. He also awarded the best performing states — Kerala, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Manipur, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh — and best performing Union Territories — Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir — as well as Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras under the AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

The winners of ABDM Hackathon series round 1 (Bajaj Finserv Health Team Excalibur) were also awarded at the ceremony. The second day of Arogya Manthan had panel discussions with eminent leaders from relevant public and private sector organizations. The sessions covered best practices and learning from the states, digitization of health insurance in India, international best practices in digital health and way forwards sessions to deliberate and collaborate for drawing the future roadmap of the two schemes — AB PM-JAY and ABDM, the statement added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here