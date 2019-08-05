‘There Will Be Bloodshed’: Pakistan FM Says India Resurrected Kashmir Problem by Scrapping Article 35A

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that India, by repealing the Article 370 and Article 35A, has gone against its promises on the Kashmir dispute and warned that the decision will lead to bloodshed in the state.

“India is playing a dangerous game,” he said, adding that he will take the matter to the UN secretary general.

"The move to abolish Article 35A has left India's so-called democratic face open to the world. The Kashmir leadership does not agree with India's decision. India has resurrected the Kashmir problem with its decision," he said.

Home minister Amit Shah proposed to abrogate Article 370 in the Parliament on Monday, which led to an uproar in the upper house, with a presidential decree. The Pakistan media has been criticizing the move, calling it an “Illegal, undemocratic and inhuman measure”.

Radio Pakistan tweeted quotes from Pakistan’s special advisor to PM Imran Khan for information and broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who called out to the international community to support Kashmiris as way of showing respect for democracy.

“International community will have to prove its respect for democracy by supporting Kashmiris,” the media’s twitter handle tweeted.

Awan added, “Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris until they achieve their right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolution.”

Meanwhile, The News, from Pakistan reported that Pakistan will move the ICJ if India quashes the special status in what it called “Indian Held Kashmir”.

