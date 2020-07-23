There Will Be No Business with China as Usual until Complete Disengagement at LAC: Indian Envoy to Russia

India's Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma on Thursday said that New Delhi has made it clear it will not do business with China as usual until there is a complete disengagement of military forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

"While India seeks to resolve these problems through dialogue, we have made it clear that we will not do business with China as usual until there is a complete disengagement of military forces along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols. As Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi noted, this is an era of development, and the era of expansion has come to an end," Varma said in an interview to Izvestia newspaper.

"India and China are negotiating through diplomatic and military channels about the situation on the LAC in border areas between the two countries," he said. "Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval have conducted talks with their Chinese counterparts."

Varma said that India does not believe in trade war with any country. "The ban on some Chinese apps is a measure to ensure digital security," he added.

India has banned 59 mobile apps with links to China, including TikTok, on the grounds of compromising national security, integrity and defence.

Varma said India and Russia share common interests, so that the Indo-Pacific region becomes a region of peace, stability and economic prosperity and prevents any country from seeking unilateral advantage at the cost of the entire region.

“We believe that the Indo-Pacific Concept is aimed at promoting cooperation, connectivity and compliance with international law and norms, in one of the most significant parts of the world," he added.