There will be no draught in Telangana after completion of 'Kaleswaram' says KCR

File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that there will be no drought in the state after the completion of Kaleshwaram irrigation project.
The Chief Minister visited the Mid Manair project, which is part of the Kaleswaram Project and gave ‘Jalaharati’ to Godavari River. After his visit, the CM said the Mid Manair link has now been completed.
KCR announced that the government has sanctioned Rs 1250 crores for construction of check dams on rivers and instructed officers to invited tenders to construct these dams.
“I dreamt the future of this state during the Telangana struggle. I am trying to fulfil my dreams. There will be no drought in the state of Telangana. There will be no problems for farmers.” KCR said.
Slamming the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said, “I compared Manair River with the Thames River of London. They could not understand my point. We will definitely see the Manair river area as a tourism spot shortly. It will be more beautiful than ‘Papikondalu’.”
Earlier, the Chief Minister offered special puja at Vemulawada Rajarajeswari temple along with his family members.
