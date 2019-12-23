Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

There Would 'Never be a Compromise' on Kashmir Issue, Says Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that Pakistan is capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression for defence in the 'motherland'.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
There Would 'Never be a Compromise' on Kashmir Issue, Says Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa
File photo of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Islamabad: Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that there would "never be a compromise" on the Kashmir issue. He made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control and Combined Military Hospital in Muzafarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost," Bajwa told soldiers during his address. "Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness," he added. "We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for the defence of our motherland."

The strained ties between India and Pakistan further nose-dived following the abrogation of article 370 in August that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram