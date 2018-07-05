English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
There's a Wave of Happiness in the State: Tripura CM's Response to Lynching Draws Flak
Biplab Deb ducked a question about the lynching incidents in the state and instead referred to the renaming of the Agartala Airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport.
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. (PTI)
New Delhi: Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb is in the news once again, this time for his feeble attempts at trying to dodge a question on mob lynching in the state.
According to NDTV, when the chief minister was asked about the government’s action plan to contain the incidents of lynching, he said: “Tripura mein ek anand ka leher chala hua hai. Aap bhi is leher ko upbhog kijiye. Aap ko anand aana chaiye... mera chehra dekhiye... mujhe kitni khushi ho rahi hai. yeh sarkar janta ka sarkar hai, janta action legi (I think that you all should think that today there is a wave of happiness in Tripura. You should also enjoy this happiness wave and you will also become happy. Look at my face, how happy I am. It’s people’s government and people will take action).”
By “happiness”, Deb was referring to the renaming of the Agartala Airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport after the former king. The state BJP or the chief minister’s office is yet to issue any clarification on the comment.
Four people were killed in mob attacks last week in Tripura over rumours that “outsiders” were on the lookout for children to sell their organs.
The chief minister, however, is not new to controversies. Earlier, Deb had claimed at a public event that internet and satellite communication existed in the times of the Mahabharata.
He also had to apologise for questioning the rationale behind the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World over two decades ago by saying “Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women” in the true sense.
Also Watch
According to NDTV, when the chief minister was asked about the government’s action plan to contain the incidents of lynching, he said: “Tripura mein ek anand ka leher chala hua hai. Aap bhi is leher ko upbhog kijiye. Aap ko anand aana chaiye... mera chehra dekhiye... mujhe kitni khushi ho rahi hai. yeh sarkar janta ka sarkar hai, janta action legi (I think that you all should think that today there is a wave of happiness in Tripura. You should also enjoy this happiness wave and you will also become happy. Look at my face, how happy I am. It’s people’s government and people will take action).”
By “happiness”, Deb was referring to the renaming of the Agartala Airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport after the former king. The state BJP or the chief minister’s office is yet to issue any clarification on the comment.
Four people were killed in mob attacks last week in Tripura over rumours that “outsiders” were on the lookout for children to sell their organs.
The chief minister, however, is not new to controversies. Earlier, Deb had claimed at a public event that internet and satellite communication existed in the times of the Mahabharata.
He also had to apologise for questioning the rationale behind the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World over two decades ago by saying “Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women” in the true sense.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Claims Gold at Tbilisi Grand Prix
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic