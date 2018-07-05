There's a Wave of Happiness in the State: Tripura CM's Response to Lynching Draws Flak

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb is in the news once again, this time for his feeble attempts at trying to dodge a question on mob lynching in the state.According to NDTV, when the chief minister was asked about the government’s action plan to contain the incidents of lynching, he said: “Tripura mein ek anand ka leher chala hua hai. Aap bhi is leher ko upbhog kijiye. Aap ko anand aana chaiye... mera chehra dekhiye... mujhe kitni khushi ho rahi hai. yeh sarkar janta ka sarkar hai, janta action legi (I think that you all should think that today there is a wave of happiness in Tripura. You should also enjoy this happiness wave and you will also become happy. Look at my face, how happy I am. It’s people’s government and people will take action).”By “happiness”, Deb was referring to the renaming of the Agartala Airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport after the former king. The state BJP or the chief minister’s office is yet to issue any clarification on the comment.Four people were killed in mob attacks last week in Tripura over rumours that “outsiders” were on the lookout for children to sell their organs.The chief minister, however, is not new to controversies. Earlier, Deb had claimed at a public event that internet and satellite communication existed in the times of the Mahabharata.He also had to apologise for questioning the rationale behind the crowning of Diana Hayden as Miss World over two decades ago by saying “Aishwarya Rai represents the Indian women” in the true sense.