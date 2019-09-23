Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'There's Always a Solution': Meeting Imran Khan in US, Trump Again Offers to Mediate on Kashmir Issue

This is the second time that Trump has made such a statement despite India categorically stating on several occasions that the abrogation of Article 370 was its 'internal matter'.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
'There's Always a Solution': Meeting Imran Khan in US, Trump Again Offers to Mediate on Kashmir Issue
US President Donald Trump and Pakistan PM Imran Khan in New York on Monday.
Loading...

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, saying that "there is always a solution".

"I am a good mediator. I will mediate if there is assent from other side," Trump said on Monday after meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stressed that he has good relations with both Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have very good relationship with Modi and Khan. I can be a very good arbitrator," the US president said.

This is the second time that Trump has made such a statement despite India categorically stating on several occasions that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter", even as Pakistan has gone all-out to drum up international support on the issue.

In July, the US president had claimed that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," Trump said in response to a question, adding that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it. "I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject (Kashmir). And he actually said, 'would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'where?' (Modi said) 'Kashmir'," Trump had said.

Soon after US president's earlier statement, Ministry of External Affairs had denied his claims said that no such request was made by Modi.

Trump's September meeting with Pakistan prime minister comes a day after his presence at 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston, where over 50,000 Indian diaspora gave a warm welcome to PM Modi, and the US president also assuring support to India on issue of terrorism.

