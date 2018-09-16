English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
There's Hue and Cry Over Unemployment as People Prefer Just One Kind of Job, Says Sadhguru
Noting that there were several problems afflicting the country, the Isha Foundation founder said people should use their knowledge to find solutions to them.
File photo of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday said the reason for hue and cry over unemployment was because of people's preference for one kind of job, when there were many others around.
“In this country, nobody should be talking about unemployment as there is so much to be done in India… The problem is people look for a certain kind of job, when there are many other kinds of jobs around," he said at the sixth session of Youth and Truth series on IIM-B campus here. Sadhguru was replying to a query from students on unemployment in India.
Noting that there were several problems afflicting the country, he said people should use their knowledge to find solutions to them.
“If you have a working brain and a seeing eye, there are thousands of things to be done right around you. If you are enterprising, can the world stop you? Where there is a problem, there is a possibility," he added.
Sadhguru further said India never had role models in its culture because the idea was about constantly trying to evolve oneself. "Having a role model is like a mango tree wanting to become like a coconut tree," he said.
Sadhguru will travel to Hyderabad for the next session on September 18.
“In this country, nobody should be talking about unemployment as there is so much to be done in India… The problem is people look for a certain kind of job, when there are many other kinds of jobs around," he said at the sixth session of Youth and Truth series on IIM-B campus here. Sadhguru was replying to a query from students on unemployment in India.
Noting that there were several problems afflicting the country, he said people should use their knowledge to find solutions to them.
“If you have a working brain and a seeing eye, there are thousands of things to be done right around you. If you are enterprising, can the world stop you? Where there is a problem, there is a possibility," he added.
Sadhguru further said India never had role models in its culture because the idea was about constantly trying to evolve oneself. "Having a role model is like a mango tree wanting to become like a coconut tree," he said.
Sadhguru will travel to Hyderabad for the next session on September 18.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Lionel Messi Believes He Needs to be More Effective from the Penalty Spot
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics
- Radhika Apte on Why #MeToo Movement Hasn't Reached Bollywood
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...