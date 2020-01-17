Mumbai: A day after Mumbai witnessed the coldest night of the season with a drop to 15.4 degree Celsius in suburbs, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy for Friday as residents woke up to a chilly morning.

A report by a local media organisation quoted IMD as saying that the city can expect a sky which is likely to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 in the next 24 hours.

In Thane, skies are mainly to remain clear. The IMD has predicted a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17. Navi Mumbai will witness a partly cloudy sky, with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13.

The drop in temperature is said to be a result of western disturbance that has brought cold and dry winds from north India. "This spell of cold weather will only last till Friday. We expect a slight rise in the temperature by Saturday," said an official from the India Meteorological Department was quoted as saying. In a relief, the official added that there may not be another wintry spell this month.

A Mumbai-based Twitter handle on weather said that Powai recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius on Friday.

#MumbaiWinter is here (& this time for real). Min temp in #Powai was 13 C, recorded from my PWS. (Real feel would be 9-10 C, factoring wind).Today again going to be a pleasant day (25-26 C max) and cold night (12-14 C min). Enjoy as long as it lasts. https://t.co/ZXADyhkM8h — Weathercast (@SriGmfl) January 17, 2020

Another resident said that the temperatures in Borivali East plummeted to 8.1 degrees.

Mumbai temperatures finally plummeting to single digits .. it's 8.1 degrees at Borivali East , North Bombay .. It's too good for a coastal city situated in a tropical country .. Wish Mumbai could witness more of these kind of days .. Enjoy for now pic.twitter.com/pxJ6LXVbwP — Aspiring Indian (@realityisenigma) January 17, 2020

@IndiaWeatherMan it's 8.1 degrees in Borivali East Mumbai and like small lake has taken an altogether different form today pic.twitter.com/48pMo6T9AF — Aspiring Indian (@realityisenigma) January 17, 2020

Some posted screenshots of their phone that displayed the temperature in their respective area.

Lowest winter temp I have seen in Navi Mumbai. #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/PYpAWituMY — Swarad Mokal (@swarad07) January 17, 2020

Finally winter arrived in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fR3S2Y56M0 — Preeti Uchil (@UchilPreeti2382) January 17, 2020

While some welcomed the chill, others felt dazed.

Sexy weather sexy beach Mumbai is awesome at 18 degrees #mumbaiwinter Njoy till it lastsSky is pink water is blue #JuhuBeach njoyed my ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mMqOnJeWJH — Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) January 17, 2020

Haha... Can imagine.. My cousin called me frantically to arrange winter wear as they had to attend a winter wedding in Dec here in North... He couldn't find anything in Mumbai stores for kiddo n wifey — Gunjan (@GunjanHassan) January 17, 2020

People, there's actually a winter here in #Mumbai...Come... Experience it — Amit (@silveroaktree) January 17, 2020

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Mumbai in January was 7.4 degrees Celsius, on January 22, 1962. In the last decade, the coldest January day was January 29, 2012, when the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius.

