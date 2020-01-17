Take the pledge to vote

'There's Actually Winter in Mumbai': Perplexed Residents React as Mercury Dips to 13 Degrees in Some Areas

The drop in Mumbai temperature is said to be a result of western disturbance that has brought cold and dry winds from north India.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:42 AM IST
'There's Actually Winter in Mumbai': Perplexed Residents React as Mercury Dips to 13 Degrees in Some Areas
Image for representational purpose only (Photo courtesy: Reuters)

Mumbai: A day after Mumbai witnessed the coldest night of the season with a drop to 15.4 degree Celsius in suburbs, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy for Friday as residents woke up to a chilly morning.

A report by a local media organisation quoted IMD as saying that the city can expect a sky which is likely to be partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 in the next 24 hours.

In Thane, skies are mainly to remain clear. The IMD has predicted a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17. Navi Mumbai will witness a partly cloudy sky, with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13.

The drop in temperature is said to be a result of western disturbance that has brought cold and dry winds from north India. "This spell of cold weather will only last till Friday. We expect a slight rise in the temperature by Saturday," said an official from the India Meteorological Department was quoted as saying. In a relief, the official added that there may not be another wintry spell this month.

A Mumbai-based Twitter handle on weather said that Powai recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degree Celsius on Friday.

Another resident said that the temperatures in Borivali East plummeted to 8.1 degrees.

Some posted screenshots of their phone that displayed the temperature in their respective area.

While some welcomed the chill, others felt dazed.

The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Mumbai in January was 7.4 degrees Celsius, on January 22, 1962. In the last decade, the coldest January day was January 29, 2012, when the minimum temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsius.

