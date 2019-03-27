LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Theresa May to Step Down Before 'Next Phase' of Brexit Talks, Says MP

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29.

AFP

Updated:March 27, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Theresa May to Step Down Before 'Next Phase' of Brexit Talks, Says MP
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
Loading...
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday told Conservative MPs she would step down before the "next phase" of Brexit negotiations, without giving further details on when that might be, an MP at the meeting told reporters.

May said "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations," James Cartlidge said as he left the meeting in parliament.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram