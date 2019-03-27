English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Theresa May to Step Down Before 'Next Phase' of Brexit Talks, Says MP
The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on March 29.
File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday told Conservative MPs she would step down before the "next phase" of Brexit negotiations, without giving further details on when that might be, an MP at the meeting told reporters.
May said "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations," James Cartlidge said as he left the meeting in parliament.
