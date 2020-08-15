Thermal Screening, 6-feet Distance, No Cheers from Children: How Coronavirus Has Changed I-Day Spectacle at Red Fort

India is marking its 74th Independence Day today and just as everything else in the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many changes in the Red Fort spectacle as well. There is no group of boisterous children at the Mughal-era fort this time and the security ring too has been subjected to social distancing norms.

- Medical booths have been set up at various locations -- one booth near the rampart, one at Madhavdas Park and two booths at 15 August Park -- to cater to any attendee with symptoms related to Covid-19 during entry

- Ambulances have also been stationed at these locations, and thermal screening scanners have been installed at all entry points for the invitees.

- A thorough sanitisation of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort was also carried out.

- As per protocol, all invitees have been requested to wear protective masks

- An adequate number of masks and sanitisers have been kept handy for distribution at various points of venue.

- Following the social distancing norms, the guest list also has been pruned and only about 4,000 plus invites were issued to officials, diplomats, members of public and media.

- No crowd of citizens is allowed and Delhi Police also advised the invitees to refrain from attending the event if they experienced any Covid-19 symptom in the last two weeks and did not go for a test.