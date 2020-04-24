Thermal Screening, Aarogya Setu App’s E-pass Feature Set to Change Delhi Metro Travel After Lockdown

New Delhi: The Central Industry Security Force (CISF) has recommended a phased opening of Delhi Metro Services with heightened preventive measures including the use of Aarogya Setu app and masks after the coronavirus lockdown ends on May 3.

The security force in its 'business continuity plan,' proposed preventive steps for the security and safety of passengers and staffers working amid the pandemic. Precautionary measures such as thermal screening of passengers at entry points, mandatory two sets of PPEs at each station and personnel in full sleeved uniform with use of face shields/visors, masks and gloves during frisking will be taken to curb the risk of infections.

Other measures such as hand sanitation/handwashing facilities, strict social distancing norms, and mandatory use of face masks among passengers will be monitored via electronic and manual surveillance by authorities.

As per the proposed plan, metro services will be operationalised in a phased manner and the government’s ‘Aarogya Setu’ app’s features will be sought to identify virus-infected passengers.

"Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having COVID-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using the metro," the plan accessed by PTI stated.

The proposed re-opening of the transport services will be announced after consultation with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the ministry of urban development and their guidelines.

The new plan seeks to ensure the safety of all serving personnel, DMRC staff, shop owners, passengers. It aims to "build public confidence in the ability of the rapid rail network to deliver under any circumstance and to thwart evil designs of disruptive forces to hit the smooth functioning of the network."

CISF has recommended all commuters to take out metallic items like belts and buckles before frisking and keep them in their bags which will be scanned by an x-ray machine. Those without bags will be provided trays as in the case of airport security, the proposal said.

"Strict distancing norms will be followed throughout the station area and proper queuing area before the security screening point will be maintained," it read.

