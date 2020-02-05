Thermal-Screening at Lucknow Airport, Makeshift Hospital Near Defence Expo 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears
The Chinese delegation cancelled their visit to the Defence Expo 2020, after India suspended e-visa facility for travellers from the coronavirus-hit country.
A makeshift hospital has been created near the Defence Expo 2020 to deal with patients suspected to have coronavirus.
Lucknow: The UP government has geared up to deal with coronavirus patients at the Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow despite the Chinese delegation dropping their visit, after India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for travellers from the virus-hit country.
Thermal-scanning facilities have been set up at the Lucknow Airport. Authorities monitoring the situation have been provided a track record of all passengers who have travelled to China recently.
A makeshift hospital has also been set up at the Defence Expo Site in Lucknow. The do's and dont's for patients with coronavirus symptoms have been displayed just outside the facility, and they have been instructed to report to Airport Health Unit, as well. "In case any visitor shows any kind of symptoms of the virus, we will be sending him to the nearest isolation facility," he said.
The officer said that three big government hospitals were ready to deal with patients of coronavirus. "Till now zero cases have been reported negative from the state capital. Also, the state of Uttar Pradesh is on high alert due to the long and porus Indo-Nepal border," he added.
Over 1,000 national and international defence firms will participate in the defence expo, which is being held for the first time in the Uttar Pradesh capital from February 5 to 9.
