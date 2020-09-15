These are Mumbai University’s Guidelines for Online Exams

Mumbai University (MU) has issued guidelines for holding online exams for final year or final semester students. The varsity has decided to give Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) in the exams for external evaluation of final year students. The online exams will be held between October 1 and October 17.

The questions asked in the exams will be based on the syllabus covered till March 13. However, those appearing for backlog papers have to study the entire syllabus.

The papers will comprise 25 to 40 MCQ and carry 50 marks. They will be of one hour each. Four options will be provided, out of which only one will be correct.

The varsity has asked the teachers responsible for making question papers to ensure that MCQ are free from spellings, grammatical and technical mistakes.

The professors will also have to ensure that apart from the single correct answer, all other options are incorrect, removing the scope of any ambiguity.

Options should be written against alphabets like A, B, C, D or a, b, c, d. For options, numbers like 1, 2, 3, 4 should not be used.

“The alternatives such as ‘All of the above’, ‘None of these’ or ‘None of the above’, ‘Other than those given as options’, ‘true or false’ and ‘a & b’ should not be used. Avoid overlapping alternatives,” said the university.

The professors have also been tasked with preparing sample MCQs so that it could be provided to develop understanding of the exam pattern among final year or final semester students. For practice, mock tests will be conducted.

More than 2.2 lakh students will be appearing for 158 exams across Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Ratnagiri, Thane and Raigad.

According to Times of India, teachers are struggling to set the papers in a way that they contain a good mix of easy and moderately difficult questions.

As they do not have any question paper for reference, they are finding it difficult to make a question bank containing 250 questions.