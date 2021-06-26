These Car Thieves Use To Rent Vehicles And Then Disappear

In a big success for the police force of Indore, four vehicle thieves who stole cars worth Rs 5 crore have been nabbed in Mhow. A total of 44 vehicles have been recovered from them. According to the police, the thieves used to take cars on rent and then mortgaged them using fake papers.

According to SP Mahesh Chand Jain, complaints had poured in against one of the accused, named Devendra Thakur. It was revealed that Devendra had hired numerous four-wheelers for Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Every single one of the cars he hired used to disappear without a trace and the rent amount was also not paid to the owners.

Police informers reported that the four accused were hiding at Mhow, following which they were arrested. The four accused were identifies as Devendra Thakur (22), Shyam Singh Suner (25), Deepak Raghuvanshi (40), and Ritesh Verma (21)

After the gang of thieves disappeared post renting the cars, the owners lodged complaints against them in various police stations in the Indore area. On the contract letters, the name of Devendra Singh Thakur was written. According to the contract, the vehicle used to be run as a taxi and a stipulated amount was to be paid every month.

According to the owners, neither the rent was paid nor the vehicle was returned. Later on, in the course of the investigation it was found that all the rented cars had been mortgaged to other people using fake ownership documents.

During interrogation, the four accused revealed to the police that they had hired vehicles from different districts in Madhya Pradesh such as Dhar, Khargone, Sehore, Dewas, and Indore.

