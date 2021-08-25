These Special Trains Between Uttarakhand And MP Have New Schedules Now

The North-Eastern Indian Railways has announced that the services in both directions of Tanakpur-Singrauli Special Train — which runs between Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh via Uttar Pradesh — will be affected starting September 2 until the end of November 2021. The authorities have not disclosed the reason yet. The orders related to this will remain in force till November end.

As per the statement of Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of North Eastern Railway, the schedule of these trains is now as follows.

Train number 05074 Tanakpur-Singrauli special train will commute from Tanakpur in Uttarakhand till Chopan in Uttar Pradesh every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (three times a week) from September 03 to November 29, 2021. The train will remain cancelled between Chopan to Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh.

Train number 05073, Singrauli-Tanakpur special train commuting from Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh will now run from Chopan in Uttar Pradesh every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (thrice a week) from September 04 to November 30, 2021, and will remain the same till November, until further notice.

Train number 05076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar special train will commute from Tanakpur till Chopan every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday (4 days a week) from September 02 to November 30, 2021. This train will remain cancelled on the remaining three days between Chopan to Shaktinagar.

Train number 05075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur special train, which used to run from Chopan, will now commute from Shaktinagar every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday (four times a week) from September 03 to December 1, 2021. This train will remain cancelled between Shaktinagar to Chopan till November end.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here