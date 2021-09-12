These States and UTs Have Vaccinated 100% Population With First Covid Dose. Details Here

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated states and UTs that have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their population. Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep have inoculated all their citizens with the first jab.

“Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment," Mandaviya said in a tweet, sharing the number of doses administered by each state/UT.

Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Here are the details: Goa: 11.83 Lakh doses Himachal Pradesh: 55.74 Lakh doses Ladakh: 1.97 Lakh doses Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 6.26 Lakh doses Sikkim: 5.10 Lakh doses Lakshadweep: 53,499 doses Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment 👏 pic.twitter.com/pH89J7lhtF — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) September 12, 2021

Over 73 crore people of the country’s population have received their vaccination, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said vaccination was the only medicine to boost the economy as it allows people to conduct businesses regularly or farmers to carry out farming activity.

A total of 64,49,552 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday, it said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it added.

