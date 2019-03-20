English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Three Indian Cities are Cheapest Places to Live in World
Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.
File photo of Connaught Place in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)
New York: Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong are most expensive cities in the world while Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.
The three top cities are tied at the top spot, CNN quoted the annual survey as saying. It evaluated the cost of over 150 items in 133 cities around the world.
Zurich, Switzerland, was placed at fourth position. Japan's Osaka shared the fifth place with Geneva, also in Switzerland.
Seoul (South Korea) and Copenhagen (Denmark) and New York (US) were jointly placed at the seventh spot.
Los Angeles (US) was named the 10th most expensive city in the world, along with Israel's Tel Aviv.
The world's cheapest cities include Caracas (Venezuela), Damascus (Syria), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Karachi (Pakistan), Lagos (Nigeria), Buenos Aires (Argentina) as well as the three Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.
