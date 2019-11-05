These Two Brothers Laid the Foundations of Biometric Industry in the Indian Market

Hiren Bhandari and Bhavyen Bhandari, the Founders of Biometric firm Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd. laid the foundations of Biometric industry in the Indian Biometrics Market. As the driving force behind a company, the techno-commercial brothers pursued to push the envelope on the potentiality of biometric systems in India.

The Indian Biometric Market stood at $ 1.2(E) billion in 2018 and forecasted to exhibit a CAGR of 26% through 2022. In the Indian biometric market, there are only a few domestic players in the industry as the majority of the market is catered by Chinese brands. Mantra is one of the few players in the Indian biometric having greater market share in the Indian biometric sensor manufacturing market.

Mantra offers a broad array of biometric products that works on all kind of biometric technologies ranging from Fingerprint, Face, IRIS to Palm Vein. Started with a team of six people, Mantra is now one of the fast-paced Biometric brands in India with a rapidly expanding group of three-fifty professionals, which is expected to get doubled at the end of the year 2020. Mantra is expanding its presence in the International market by a setting-up international team of professionals in African and UAE market.

The deep domain expertise in biometric identification technology makes Mantra one of the premier providers of best-in-class biometric systems to Indian Governments for efficiently implementing the social welfare schemes. Mantra has entered into the list of one of the largest manufacturers of biometric products with a record of over 2.3 million biometric devices already sold across the nation. Mantra is now the only company in the world to have both fingerprint and iris authentication sensors STQC certified.

The company is one of the few players in the industry to have its own Research & Development facilities, a team of profound designers and engineers shifts the workload of user identification & authentication from the human being to the technology by continuously creating beautiful and innovative set of biometric devices consisting of advanced algorithms for Fingerprint, Facial and IRIS scanner devices. Moreover, Mantra's R&D division adopts the latest and secure digitization strategies in designing and introducing the next-generation biometric devices in the market, adding real value for money.

Recently, the company also won the 9th CII Design Excellence Awards for the beautiful design of unique and slick integrated biometric POS device mTerminal100 in the Industrial Design category. The device is developed based on the latest biometric technology, which offers a single device platform to control and operate all connected devices like camera, fingerprint & IRIS scanner, barcode and QR code scanner, and thermal printer along with stunning 7-inch touch screen display without the need of utilizing multiple devices.

