'They All Want To Go': Delhi Police Say Shaheen Bagh Protesters Can’t Meet Amit Shah En Masse

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday denied permission to anti-citizenship law protesters at Shaheen Bagh to meet Home Minsiter Amit Shah. Delhi Police had asked for details of the delegation to facilitate their meeting with Shah, but demonstraters said they all wanted to go.

“We have asked protesters(#ShaheenBagh) that who all are in the delegation which wants to meet HM Amit Shah today so that we can plan a meeting but they said that they all want to go. We have denied that but we will see what we can do,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying on Sunday.

On Saturday, a section of protesters said they were ready to meet Shah to raise their concerns over the new citizenship law but added that the onus was on the government to call them for talks. However, Home Ministry officials said no request has come for an appointment with Shah to discuss issues related to anti-CAA protests.

"We are ready to meet the Home Minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet," Syed Ahmed Taseer, one of the organisers, said.

Mehrunnisa, who has been a regular at the protest, said the protesters would march to the Home Minister's residence on Sunday.

"We would ask him to withdraw CAA-NRC-NPR," she said, adding that the protest would continue till their demand was met.

In an interaction with a news channel earlier this week, Shah said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office.

"(We) will give time within three days," the Home Minister added.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in demonstration for the past two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Protests had unfolded in Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Khureji Khas and other places in the national capital and elsewhere across the country in December to oppose the CAA and the NRC.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but will be given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Those opposing the law contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution.

