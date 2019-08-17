‘They're First Cousins’: Dalit Man, Minor Girl Thrashed by Andhra Village Head on Parents’ ‘Request’
The couple's families have refused to file a complaint against the village head, saying that they had approached the village elder to ‘discipline’ the couple in ‘whichever way possible’.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A Dalit couple was allegedly beaten up by the head of a village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh after their families asked him to 'discipline' their children for eloping twice.
The incident came to light on Friday when a video of the assault went viral on social media. In the footage, the village chief, Boya Lingappa, is purportedly seen abusing, mercilessly beating the couple and caning them in front of a large crowd.
The 20-year-old boy and the 15-year-old girl, had reportedly tried to elope on two occasions since their families opposed their relationship, claiming they were first cousins. The families also refused to file a complaint against Lingappa, saying that they had approached the village elder to ‘discipline’ the couple in ‘whichever way possible’.
Sub-Inspector N Raghavendrappa, however, told News18 that the police will file a suo moto case against Lingappa based on the evidence. “Their parents say the elderly man had done nothing wrong and the action was necessary to teach them a lesson,” he said.
A case will be filed, under SC/ST atrocities act and other relevant sections prior to the preliminary investigation, police said.
Not just the families, the entire village was opposed to filing a complaint against Lingappa. “The parents themselves encouraged the Panchayat to be physically abusive. Although the Panchayat system is common in villages here, taking the law into their hands is unacceptable,” Raghavendrappa said.
Meanwhile, child rights activists have reached out to the District Collector demanding stringent action against those involved.
Activist, Achyuth Rao told News18, “The so-called ‘village head’ beat the couple black and blue. Who would’ve taken the responsibility if something had happened to them? This is brutality and not at all a way to counsel anyone.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Maruti Suzuki Might Not Discontinue All Diesel Cars Post BS-VI Norms - Watch Video
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad