Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘They're First Cousins’: Dalit Man, Minor Girl Thrashed by Andhra Village Head on Parents’ ‘Request’

The couple's families have refused to file a complaint against the village head, saying that they had approached the village elder to ‘discipline’ the couple in ‘whichever way possible’.

Rishika Sadam | News18

Updated:August 17, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘They're First Cousins’: Dalit Man, Minor Girl Thrashed by Andhra Village Head on Parents’ ‘Request’
Representative image.
Loading...

Hyderabad: A Dalit couple was allegedly beaten up by the head of a village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh after their families asked him to 'discipline' their children for eloping twice.

The incident came to light on Friday when a video of the assault went viral on social media. In the footage, the village chief, Boya Lingappa, is purportedly seen abusing, mercilessly beating the couple and caning them in front of a large crowd.

The 20-year-old boy and the 15-year-old girl, had reportedly tried to elope on two occasions since their families opposed their relationship, claiming they were first cousins. The families also refused to file a complaint against Lingappa, saying that they had approached the village elder to ‘discipline’ the couple in ‘whichever way possible’.

Sub-Inspector N Raghavendrappa, however, told News18 that the police will file a suo moto case against Lingappa based on the evidence. “Their parents say the elderly man had done nothing wrong and the action was necessary to teach them a lesson,” he said.

A case will be filed, under SC/ST atrocities act and other relevant sections prior to the preliminary investigation, police said.

Not just the families, the entire village was opposed to filing a complaint against Lingappa. “The parents themselves encouraged the Panchayat to be physically abusive. Although the Panchayat system is common in villages here, taking the law into their hands is unacceptable,” Raghavendrappa said.

Meanwhile, child rights activists have reached out to the District Collector demanding stringent action against those involved.

Activist, Achyuth Rao told News18, “The so-called ‘village head’ beat the couple black and blue. Who would’ve taken the responsibility if something had happened to them? This is brutality and not at all a way to counsel anyone.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram