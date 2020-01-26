Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
1-min read

'They are Starving Me': Expelled Kerala Nun Alleges Harassment at Convent, Says Will Fight Back

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) had expelled Sister Lucy Kalapura in August last year citing 'serious indiscipline' but the nun claims she was expunged for supporting the protest for the arrest of the rape-accused bishop, Franco Mullakkal.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:January 26, 2020, 12:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Sister Lucy Kalapura, who was expelled from the Catholic Church, said on Saturday she was being starved at the convent as authorities are depriving her of food in order to isolate and force her out.

The Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) had expelled Sister Lucy Kalapura in August last year citing “serious indiscipline” but the nun claims she was expunged for supporting the protest for the arrest of the deposed bishop of Jalandhar, Franco Mullakkal, who is facing rape charges.

The 52-year-old nun alleged that she was not provided food at the convent. “When I return from school, I find that there is no food in the kitchen. They lock it and keep it away from me,” she said. The authorities have told her that since she is already dismissed from the convent, there is “no need” for them to ensure her sustenance, the nun told CNN-News18.

However, Sister Lucy said that she will file a complaint with the chief minister for the treatment meted out to her.

According to her, harassment at the convent worsened after the publishing of her controversial autobiography.

Sister Kalapura was among the many nuns who staged a sit-in protest in Kochi after police failed to arrest Mullakkal who was accused of rape by one of their colleagues.

In her autobiography, ‘Karthavinte Namathil’ (In the name of Christ), the nun exposed the underbelly of Catholic institutions and spoke about the rampant sexual abuse in convents and seminaries.

In June 2018, a 43-year-old nun filed a police complaint alleging that Mullakkal had sexually assaulted her after summoning her on the pretext of discussing an important issue in 2014 and that the assaults continued for two more years.

Later, a special investigation team was formed and it arrested Mullakal in September last year after several rounds of questioning.

