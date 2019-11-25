‘They Believe I’m a Witch’: Odisha Woman Born With 20 Toes, 12 fingers Shunned by Village

A 65-year-old woman from Odisha's Ganjam has decided to remain within the confines of her small house after people of her village termed her a “witch”.

Born with 20 toes and 12 fingers, Nayak Kumari says the defect is by birth and she could never get it medically treated as her family didn’t have sufficient money.

"I was born with this defect and could not be treated because I belong to a poor family. The superstitious residents believe I am a witch and stay away from me," she said.

The hostile behaviour of the locals has force Nayak to stay indoors most of the time and keep away from prying eyes.

"This is a case of Polydactyly, in which extra fingers are there from birth. This is caused by a mutation in genes. Polydactyly is not that uncommon, around one or two people in every five thousand have extra fingers,” surgical specialist Dr Pinaki Mohanty was quoted as saying by ANI.

